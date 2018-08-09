Kylie Jenner is embarking on the next chapter of her life with the most important person by her side.

Now just hours away from turning 21, the E! reality star and cosmetics mogul commemorated the milestone birthday by sharing several snapshots from a recent photo shoot with her daughter, Stormi Webster.

In the photos, which were posted to Instagram on Thursday, Kylie wears a simple LBD as she holds her and Travis Scott's 6-month-old baby girl close.

"Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift," she captioned the stunning photograph. "What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel." Jenner added in a separate post, "My heart."