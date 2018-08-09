They say a picture is worth 1,000 words...but Kourtney Kardashian's shapely pose last month can be summed up with a choice few.

Whether or not she and Younes Bendjimawere already on the outs by July 17, when Bendjima made a bratty (or at least not very supportive) comment on an Instagram photo of Kourtney in a bikini—and sources say that they had been having trouble since returning from their vacation in Italy in June—that rear view can now be taken literally.

Because though it was fun while it lasted, Bendjima is behind her.

"She knew it was coming and was already mentally preparing herself," a source tells E! News. "They have been having issues for the past month and had already agreed to take space apart."