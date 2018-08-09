by Natalie Finn | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 12:23 PM
They say a picture is worth 1,000 words...but Kourtney Kardashian's shapely pose last month can be summed up with a choice few.
Whether or not she and Younes Bendjimawere already on the outs by July 17, when Bendjima made a bratty (or at least not very supportive) comment on an Instagram photo of Kourtney in a bikini—and sources say that they had been having trouble since returning from their vacation in Italy in June—that rear view can now be taken literally.
Because though it was fun while it lasted, Bendjima is behind her.
"She knew it was coming and was already mentally preparing herself," a source tells E! News. "They have been having issues for the past month and had already agreed to take space apart."
In an annoying case of déja vù, the breakup news broke this week as Bendjima was photographed getting close to model Jordan Ozuna in Mexico, which of course called into question whether he could possibly still be in a relationship with Kourtney.
Sure enough, he wasn't.
"Of course the photos were upsetting and embarrassing to Kourtney," the source says, "but she's in a good place right now and ready to move on. She was upset for a moment and then got over it."
Girrrrl...
On the surface, for sure, Kourtney looked as unfazed as ever. She's been keeping busy since Italy, sampling ice cream at the opening of The Sugar Factory in Las Vegas, throwing out the first pitch at a Dodgers game last week, taking daughter Penelope Disick shopping and, last night, joining a group of friends, including Larsa Pippen and Simon Huck, for dinner in West Hollywood.
"Living our best life," Larsa none-too-subtly captioned a pic of the group. Kourtney also hasn't looked less than radiant on her Instagram for months, and the last few weeks have been no exception. It's always nice when you happen to have glossy Calvin Klein underwear campaign shots at hand to reference when needed.
As it turns out, she's feeling just as good about the future as she looks. And times have changed since Kourtney claimed she was "not a dating person."
"Kourtney has already told friends she's ready to get back in the dating game and have fun with her friends," our source says. "Everyone in the family has been really supportive and has been making sure she's entertained and busy."
Similarly, when Kourtney's relationship with Scott Disick flamed out in 2015 after nine years and three kids together, Scott getting photographed with another woman in Monte Carlo proving the last straw for Kourtney after years of putting up with his often-disappointing behavior, the rest of the Kardashian family jumped into action. The next night Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian got all dolled up and went to dinner, posing for a series of selfies that sent a pointed "don't wish you were here" message into the Instaverse.
It may be time for another sisters' toast. We're told that the family, especially Kim, is "really happy" that Kourtney broke up with Younes, having never felt that he was the best choice. They're ready for Kourtney to be "with someone better suited for her."
When photos of Bendjima and Ozuna made the rounds online, he fired back on Instagram Stories, screengrabbing a DailyMail.com article and writing, "They really want me to be the bad guy. F--k your Hollywood bulls--t (can't have fun with your friends no more)."
The Shade Room noticed Khloe Kardashian weighing in with the comment, "Alexa, play 'heard it all before' by Sunshine Anderson." (Sunshine Anderson apparently did not get the joke).
Bendjima kept going, writing, "Once again you guys failed. I'm not attached to this 'life' so you can't touch me. I know who I am, where I'm from and where I'm going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matters. The one of my Lord. Have a wonderful day." Then Kim chimed in, writing, "Nice pics from your 'boys trip.'"
There are few things in the celebrity world more enjoyable to watch than the Kardashian sisters closing ranks.
Meanwhile, Jordan Ozuna insisted to E! News that nothing was going on between her and Bendjima, though an eyewitness claims they were kissing "all night" during the party they were attending.
"Younes and I are not involved romantically at all," Ozuna said. "We were both invited to Mexico for a mutual friends birthday party with 13 other people. It was nothing more than friends having fun at the beach. No, we aren't romantically involved in any way, shape or form."
Still, a source explained to E! that, once those photos came out, there was no going back for her and Bendjima.
"Kourtney doesn't plan on calling attention to it publicly and wants everything to blow over. It's upsetting to her," the insider said. Even though it had been rocky for awhile, "there was a huge chance they were going to get back together and they were working on things. But now that these photos surfaced, things are definitely over."
Speaking of waiting to see what would happen, once upon a time, there remains a faction of Kourtney fans who feel, to this day, that she and Scott are meant to be—and once again, Brad and Jen-style, there's already been speculation that this would be the perfect time for them to rekindle their romance after now almost three years of mostly friendly co-parenting.
And indeed, a source said yesterday that Scott is "very happy" that Kourtney and Younes broke up, having reacted badly from the beginning when his ex started dating the now-25-year-old boxer turned model.
But though at the time his jealous side was still easily piqued by thoughts of Kourtney with someone else, he's now been dating Sofia Richiefor almost a year and, according to the source, has "moved on." The insider added, "Of course, Kourtney has a very special place in his heart and always will. He wants Kourtney to be happy."
Rest assured, she's much happier now.
Kourtney and Younes had started to have more downs than ups toward the end of their two-year relationship, and she was frustrated by Younes' public outburst on Instagram last month, when he wrote, "That's what you need to show to get likes?" on a post that showed off the shape she works so hard to maintain, a comment he then deleted after he thought better of it.
"She isn't going to stop doing what she's doing and feels like he needs to understand and deal with it," a source said at the time.
Back in 2016, Kourtney told You magazine that she was trying to raise her sons, Mason and Reign, to be the kind of men who are comfortable around powerful women. "Hopefully they will appreciate a woman who is strong and assertive, and see that as an asset, not as threatening," she said. "I think in today's world that's the way you want a woman to be, but a lot of men can't handle that. Get with the program, guys!"
Last night at dinner, Kourtney wasn't shirking attention in a see-through top over a fluorescent-yellow bra that matched her heels when she met her pals for dinner at Madeo Ristorante in West Hollywood, followed by a stop at the nearby Montage Beverly Hills.
As an observer noted, "She seems to just be getting on with her life."
