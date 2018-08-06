Epic
by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Aug. 6, 2018 7:03 PM
Epic
Travis Scott called upon his most divine muse for his latest music video.
Kylie Jenner makes a cameo in her boyfriend's visual for "Stop Trying to Be God," which dropped Monday and is apart of the rapper's new album, Astroworld. The striking music video makes several biblical references, and even features Kylie as a modern day Virgin Mary.
In one scene, the 20-year-old E! reality star glows a luminescent gold color as she's seen tending to Scott after he's lit on fire. The final scene also stars Kylie, who wears a sequined gown while holding a lamb in a manger.
Kylie is prominently featured on her beau's third studio album, with 26-year-old Scott making several references to their relationship and their 6-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster.
Epic
On "Stargazing," Travis includes a nod to the makeup mogul and their whirlwind romance, rapping, "I was always high up on the lean / Then this girl came here to save my life / Look up to the sky, down on my knees / Out of nowhere, you came here to stay the night."
Last Friday, Kylie and Travis celebrated the release of Astroworld by attending the popular Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago. "You didn't have to go this hard baby," she gushed on Instagram. "Astroworld just dropped and it's the craziest ride of my life."
Come home my baby ready to rock and roll. !!!!
A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on
Even baby Stormi is getting in on the Astroworld hype, modeling her proud papa's merchandise in a photo shared to his Instagram page. "Come home my baby ready to rock and roll," he captioned a black and white snapshot of his little girl dressed in a onesie.
Check out Kylie in "Stop Trying to Be God" in the video above!
Season Premiere August 5 9e|6p.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?