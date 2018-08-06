SEASON PREMIERE
Kylie Jenner Appears as Virgin Mary in Travis Scott's New Music Video

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Aug. 6, 2018 7:03 PM

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Trying to be God music video

Epic

Travis Scott called upon his most divine muse for his latest music video. 

Kylie Jenner makes a cameo in her boyfriend's visual for "Stop Trying to Be God," which dropped Monday and is apart of the rapper's new albumAstroworld. The striking music video makes several biblical references, and even features Kylie as a modern day Virgin Mary. 

In one scene, the 20-year-old E! reality star glows a luminescent gold color as she's seen tending to Scott after he's lit on fire. The final scene also stars Kylie, who wears a sequined gown while holding a lamb in a manger. 

Kylie is prominently featured on her beau's third studio album, with 26-year-old Scott making several references to their relationship and their 6-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Trying to be God music video

Epic

On "Stargazing," Travis includes a nod to the makeup mogul and their whirlwind romance, rapping, "I was always high up on the lean / Then this girl came here to save my life / Look up to the sky, down on my knees  / Out of nowhere, you came here to stay the night." 

Last Friday, Kylie and Travis celebrated the release of Astroworld by attending the popular Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago. "You didn't have to go this hard baby," she gushed on Instagram. "Astroworld just dropped and it's the craziest ride of my life."

Even baby Stormi is getting in on the Astroworld hype, modeling her proud papa's merchandise in a photo shared to his Instagram page. "Come home my baby ready to rock and roll," he captioned a black and white snapshot of his little girl dressed in a onesie. 

Check out Kylie in "Stop Trying to Be God" in the video above! 

