Kylie Jenner is more than just a mom and a super mogul, she's a model too!

The lip kit queen has been on plenty of covers, most recently posing for Forbes Magazine where she was named the youngest self-made billionaire and starring in a Calvin Klein campaign alongside her sisters.

It's no surprise that modeling is a family affair for the Kar-Jenners. Kylie was even shot by her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner for the Spring/Summer 2018 Love Magazine cover.

And we can't forget her GQ Magazine cover alongside boyfriend Travis Scott. The cover, which featured a sizzling photo of the pair, cemented their status as a one of Hollywood's biggest power couples.

