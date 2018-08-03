It's crazy to think how much has changed for Kylie Jenner in the last year.

In fact, during this time in 2017, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was just a carefree young adult enjoying a blossoming romance with rapper Travis Scott. However, the twosome quickly became inseparable, resulting in the reality TV veteran's pregnancy. Nonetheless, Kylie and Travis kept their love story a relatively private one, with the businesswoman even taking a break from the limelight.

Thankfully, Kylie is no longer hiding her beautiful daughter Stormi Webster and we've gotten lots of adorable pics of the little one. From makeup mogul to motherhood, Kylie has a lot to celebrate as she turns 21.

Take a walk down memory lane below to see Kylie and Travis' road to baby ahead of her big 21st birthday next week on Aug. 10!