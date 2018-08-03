SEASON PREMIERE
Look Back at Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Road to Baby Ahead of Her 21st Birthday!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 6:00 AM

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

BACKGRID

It's crazy to think how much has changed for Kylie Jenner in the last year.

In fact, during this time in 2017, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was just a carefree young adult enjoying a blossoming romance with rapper Travis Scott. However, the twosome quickly became inseparable, resulting in the reality TV veteran's pregnancy. Nonetheless, Kylie and Travis kept their love story a relatively private one, with the businesswoman even taking a break from the limelight.

Thankfully, Kylie is no longer hiding her beautiful daughter Stormi Webster and we've gotten lots of adorable pics of the little one. From makeup mogul to motherhood, Kylie has a lot to celebrate as she turns 21.

Take a walk down memory lane below to see Kylie and Travis' road to baby ahead of her big 21st birthday next week on Aug. 10!

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Quotes on Motherhood

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Start Dating

Kylie and Travis first sparked relationship rumors back in April 2017 when they were spotted in Houston, hanging at the mall and court side at the Houston Rockets game.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Patriot Pics/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Kylie Supports Travis at His Show in Boston

Just days after being spotted in Houston, the pair headed to Boston where Kylie supported her new man at two of his shows. They were spotted leaving a local nightclub together and were said to look "really into each other" by an E! eyewitness.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

INSTARimages.com

Kylie and Travis Take a Miami Getaway

Kylie was right by Travis' side as he performed at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami in May 2017. The couple were seen kissing and holding hands as they strolled through MIA's Bayfront Park.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Matching Tattoos

Snapchat; Instagram; Getty Images

Kylie and Travis Get Matching Butterfly Tattoos

In June of 2017, just two months after the couple was first spotted, Kylie and Travis got matching butterfly tattoos. Butterflies are significant to Travis who released the track, "The Butterfly Effect," just a month after he and Kylie started dating.

Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday Party

Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Celebrates Her 20th Birthday With Family, Friends and Travis

In June 2017, Kylie brought in the big 2-0 with her family, friends and Travis by her side. Her new boo even gifted her an iced out butterfly necklace to commemorate the occasion.

Kylie Jenner, Harry Hudson

IXOLA/BACKGRID

Kylie Starts Wearing Baggy Clothes

In September 2017, Kylie starts wearing baggy clothes and big shirts, sparking rumors that the makeup mogul, who usually shows off her body, is hiding something.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, iHeart Radio Festival

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Kylie and Travis Reunite at iHeart Radio Festival

Later that month, just days after news broke that the reality star may be pregnant, Kylie headed to the iHeartRadio Festival to see her boo perform.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Backgrid

Kylie and Travis Photographed In October

In October 2017, Travis and Kylie are photographed making a CVS run in Calabassas. Kylie was bare faced and in baggy clothes, her new style staple. Maybe the couple were shopping for diapers?

Kylie Jenner, Snapchat

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Kylie Sparks Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring

It looks like things are getting serious! Kylie sparked engagement rumors when she posted this snap of a giant diamond ring on that finger in November 2017, signalling that marriage and babies could be in her near future.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Haircut, Hair, Pregnancy Rumors

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Cuts Off Hair Amidst Pregnancy Rumors

That same month, Kylie cuts all her hair off amidst pregnancy rumors.

Kylie Jenner Instagram, 600

Instagram

Kylie Starts Posting Close-Up Shots

Instead of showing off her assets, Kylie starts opting for the close-up selife, hiding any sign of a bump.

Kylie Jenner, Snapchat, Pink, Pregnancy Rumors

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Started Posting Cryptic Snaps

Kylie starts posting cryptic snaps of all things pink in November 2017, like this one of her nails, sparking rumors that the reality star is expecting a baby girl.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Snapchat, Pink, Pregnancy Rumors

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Posts Pink Hair Throwback

In November 2017, Kylie posts a throwback snap of her baby pink hair, again fueling rumors that a little girl is on the way.

Kylie Jenner

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

Kylie Holds Secret Baby Shower

Kylie throws a secret, pink-filled baby shower later that month in anticipation of her baby girl, due in February. The party was said to be filled with hundreds of pink roses that looked "like a wedding."

Kylie Jenner, Pregnant

YouTube

She's Here!

Kylie welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, 2018. "Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could," she said in a social media statement. "I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

Article continues below

