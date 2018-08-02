Caitlyn Jenner allow Kylie Jenner to explain Instagram filters.

The two appeared to be out and about when they took a moment to try out the makeup mogul's latest feature on the social media app.

"I launched my Instagram filter," the 20-year-old confirmed into the camera. The feature allowed users to virtually try on some of the Kylie Cosmetics maven's lip colors.

"It just makes you look flawless with a little lash," Kylie described the filter. "I never have to leave the house without lipstick anymore."