Kourtney Kardashian Attacks Kim's ''Values'' During a Sisterly Spat on KUWTK: ''You're a Very Distraught, Evil Human Being''

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Aug. 2, 2018 7:00 AM

A war of words.

In this clip from Sunday's season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's beef reaches its peak as the famous sisters battle it out over the phone.

"I'm not here to f--king be mistreated by my f--king bitch family," an emotional Kourtney confides to Khloe Kardashian during a call. "Kim saying that I'm the least interesting to look at…who even speaks like that?"

In an attempt to squash the drama, True Thompson's mom tries to explain that Kim is just "mad" and lashing out. Understandably, this doesn't dissuade the oldest Kardashian, who believes she just has different "values" than her sisters.

"I choose to be a mother to my three kids," Kourtney explains. "I'm not here looking for another job. I already work enough, more than I would like to."

This comment enrages Kim, who is listening on and is also a mother, and results in her trying to take the phone away from Khloe.

"Don't be mean, Kim," an uncomfortable Kris Jenner advises.

"You do whatever the f--k you want to do and you don't do s--t," Kanye West's wife snaps to Kourtney. "So be accommodating to the people that actually do s--t."

Unsurprisingly, this strikes a nerve with Kourtney who announces that she no longer wants to see Kim.

"You're a very distraught, evil human being," Kourtney retorts. "I don't agree with who you are as a human being."

After another warning from Kris, Kim tries to apologize for crossing a line, but Kourtney has no interest in accepting it. "No, f--k you Kim," the mother of three states. "I am not going to live my life around people that make me feel not good on a daily basis."

Unmoved by Kourtney's tears, Kim calls her sister a "f--king lunatic" and reveals she'll do a Christmas card involving just the Wests.

Watch the sisterly spat go down in the clip above!

