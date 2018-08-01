SEASON PREMIERE
AUG 5 9e|6p

Kim Kardashian Calls Sister Kourtney the "Least Exciting to Look At" During Epic Fight on KUWTK

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Kardashian sisters take the term "sibling rivalry" to a whole new level.

In this clip from Sunday's season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian run into a bit of scheduling conflict ahead of the family's annual Christmas card photo shoot.

"If I'm out by 4, that's all I need and I don't think I'm gonna get there and change my mind," Kourtney tells Kim and momager Kris Jenner. "That was when my meeting was," Kim responds.

"Where's the meeting?" Kris asks. "It was supposed to be at my house, unless I do it at 7 in the morning," Kim suggests. "Do it at 7 in the morning!" Kourtney insists.

With Kourtney refusing to compromise on the time, Kim hits her breaking point.

Watch

Kim Kardashian West Reveals Her Current Weight

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian

E!

"No one wants you in the f--king shoot. I'm planning it. I'm planning the shoot, so we don't want you in the shoot," Kim yells.

"Did I already say this morning, I didn't care do it," Kourtney fires back, brushing her sister off.

"Maybe if you had a f--king business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f--king business but you don't, so don't even act like you know what I'm talking about," Kim screams, scolding her older sister.

Kourtney storms off, but Kim keeps talking, bashing her sisters looks and work ethic.

"She's the least exciting to look at, so she can be out," Kim maintains. "She doesn't do s--t. She doesn't know what it's like to actually have f--king work to do."

See the crazy argument go down in the clip above!

Season Premiere August 5 9e|6p.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner , Sisters , Family , Feuds , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Kendall Jenner: Calvin Klein Ad Campaign BTS

Kourtney Kardashian: Calvin Klein Ad Campaign BTS

Kim Kardashian: Calvin Klein Ad Campaign BTS

Khloe Kardashian: Calvin Klein Ad Campaign BTS

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, 41st Birthday Party

How All of the Kardashian Sisters Got Their Best Bodies Yet

KUWTK, Episode 1501, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Watch Kim and Khloe Kardashian Call Out Kourtney for Her "Bitchy" Attitude: "What the F--K Is Wrong With You?!"

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Joins Sisters on Morning Workouts: ''They Motivate Her''

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.