Kim's fitness journey kicked off last year, when she came across "ripped" bodybuilder and trainer Melissa Alcantara on Instagram and was introduced to the wonders of deadlifts and planks. Before then, the mom to North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 7 months, (with husband Kanye West) admitted on her app, "I used to think that lifting weights was intimidating because I didn't want to look bulky." She wanted to look and feel stronger and build lean muscle, she said, she just didn't really know how to go about it. "Mel showed me that doing cardio alone isn't enough to get the physical results that I wanted," Kim continued. "Once you burn off the fat under the skin and around the organs, that space needs to be filled in by muscles in order to have that toned and defined look. To build those muscles, I had to lift weights and eat real food with whole ingredients that would fuel my body."

So dutifully six days a week, Kim met up with Alcantara working through a 90-minute mix of cardio (either 30 minutes of moderate climbing on the StairMaster or 10 minutes of sprint intervals) and weight training. "We kind of hit each muscle group one time a week except for legs we do twice," Alcantara told E! News. "So we'll do something like back and triceps or chest and biceps and then we'll have a day dedicated to abs. It changes a little bit from time to time, but the fundamental exercises, the things that you just need always don't change like squats, dead lifts, bench press and shoulder presses."