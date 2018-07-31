SEASON PREMIERE
Watch Kim and Khloe Kardashian Call Out Kourtney for Her "Bitchy" Attitude: "What the F--k Is Wrong With You?!"

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 10:00 AM

The Kardashians are "butting heads."

In this clip from Sunday's season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian turns to her sisters for help in planning her baby shower and the family Christmas card. However, Kourtney Kardashian is not feeling the family plans at all…and both Kim and Khloe Kardashian can tell!

"I don't understand the f--king attitude," the Revenge Body host confides in Kim before the meeting. "I'm like so afraid of her."

Although Kim and Khloe try to engage with Kourtney during the sit down, the mother of three tunes them out by focusing on her phone. "What do you want me to do?" a stoic Kourtney asks. "Sit here and stare?"

Kanye West's wife tries to ignore Kourtney's attitude by diving into the specifics regarding the upcoming family events. While Khloe readily offers up her help, Kourtney is noticeably silent.

"Alright, thank you for the help," Kim consciously notes. "Thanks for being so present."

This remark appears to strike a nerve with Kourtney, as she responds to this subtle criticism by laying into Khloe's patio design.

"Who let you choose black covers for your furniture? Disgusting," Kourtney pointedly jumps in. Unsurprisingly, this comment incites a fight between Kourtney and Khloe.

"When I come into your house, I'll make sure to say just a critical comment," True Thompson's mom snaps back.

KUWTK, Episode 1501, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

E!

"Oh, you do. Every time," the oldest Kardashian retorts.

"What is up your ass? Seriously, what the f--k is wrong with you?" the Good American founder demands from a non-reactive Kourtney. "But why are you so bitchy these days?"

"Just a born bitch," Kourtney coolly remarks.

"You're just mean," a frustrated Khloe concludes.

Watch the drama play out in the clip above!

