Short hair, don't care!

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are no strangers to switching up their looks. And this weekend was no different as the pair decided to showcase a much more shorter hairstyle than what fans are used too.

While attending the City of Hope Poker Tournament at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Sunday afternoon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars couldn't help but acknowledge their similar looks.

"Moms with bobs," Kim shared on Instagram Stories while capturing a selfie with her sister.

"You actually look really skinny," the woman behind KKW Beauty added when complimenting Khloe's look for the event.