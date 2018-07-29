SEASON PREMIERE
Kim and Khloe Kardashian Are Twinning Thanks to Their "Moms With Bobs" Hairstyles

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jul. 29, 2018

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Short hair, don't care!

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are no strangers to switching up their looks. And this weekend was no different as the pair decided to showcase a much more shorter hairstyle than what fans are used too.

While attending the City of Hope Poker Tournament at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Sunday afternoon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars couldn't help but acknowledge their similar looks.

"Moms with bobs," Kim shared on Instagram Stories while capturing a selfie with her sister.

"You actually look really skinny," the woman behind KKW Beauty added when complimenting Khloe's look for the event.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

SPW / SplashNews.com

Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and Malika Haqq also participated in the charity event. As for how well these ladies did with gambling, Kim admitted that she isn't so bad.

"We have been practicing. I have never played before. The whole family has never played before," Kim admitted to E! News before meeting up with her poker teacher Camryn Manheim. "We have taken some lessons and I think we are going to be really good."

According to an eyewitness, Khloe played several games alongside Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and boyfriend Randall Emmett. "OK, let's win this money honey," LaLa was overheard shouting before KoKo added, "Me and Lala are new best friends."

And when some fans questioned why Khloe was away from her baby, the businesswoman responded on Twitter. "Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I'm sick, at a charity event & I'm getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby?" she wrote. "Her dad is watching her while I'm trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what's wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?"

Earlier in the weekend, Kim stepped out with Kanye West as the couple attended an event for fashion photographer Marcus Hyde.

As the pair held hands, photographers couldn't help but catch a good glimpse of Kim's new haircut made possible by Chris Appleton.

"How [bomb] does Kim look with this new FRESH AF cut!" he wrote on Instagram. "#ChrisAppletonHair @Makeupbymario."

—Additional reporting by Amanda Williams

