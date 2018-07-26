KKW
by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 1:41 PM
Today is Grandma MJ's birthday and her famous family is showering the birthday girl with love.
Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to praise her "main idol" on her 84th birthday. "My grandma is the strongest person I know! I saw her be the provider of her family and run her own clothing store my whole life, she's battled cancer and beat it twice, and she always gives me the realest best advice!"
She joked, "She's probably the only person on this planet that I still remember their home number by heart."
Besides being related to each other, the two ladies have both gotten divorced after two-month marriages, which is something they bond over. "We have so much in common. History repeats itself," MJ once mused.
And Kim wasn't alone in wishing the matriarch of the family a happy birthday. Kris Jenner gushed about her mother, telling her followers on Instagram, "I feel so blessed and forever grateful that we get to share so many precious memories together and go through this life together... MJ you are my life and my heart and I love you more than words can ever express."
"Thank you for every single thing you ever sacrificed or did for those you love, especially me. Thank you for loving me the way you do," the momager finished.
The love fest carried on when new mom Khloe Kardashian shared her favorite memory in honor of her grandma's birthday. "When I was a kid, I used to love my weekends in San Diego with her—it was our alone time. My mom would drive halfway there and we'd meet my grandma at a diner, where we'd all have a fun and fattening lunch together, LOL," the 34-year-old reminisced on her blog.
"Then, my grandmother would take over and it would be just us all weekend long." She added, "Those memories last forever. I'm so excited that True will have MJ in her life, too!"
And as the Kardashian family grows with the addition of new grandbabies, Mary Jo has even more people to love on her on this special occasion.
Happy birthday MJ!
