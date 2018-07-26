SEASON PREMIERE
Which Kardashian-Jenner Family Member Will Have a Baby Next?

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 7:00 AM

Stormi, Chicago, True, it's been quite the year for the Kardashian-Jenner clan and it doesn't look like they're going to slow down anytime soon!

The famous family is expanding and lucky for us, we've gotten to see it all unfold on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. So we can't help but wonder, which family member will have a baby next?

Khloe Kardashian has said on more than one occasion that she and Tristan Thompson want to have five or six kids, but with KoKo getting her pregnancy snap-back on, it doesn't look like she's quite ready to be bumpin' again so soon.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem just as in love as ever and while little Stormi is only five months old, it wouldn't surprise us if the lip kit queen and the "Goosebumps" rapper started cookin' up another cutie in the months to come.

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

What about Kim Kardashian? Kim and Kanye West who were already parents to North, 5, and Saint, 2, welcomed their second daughter and third child, Chicago back in January via surrogate. Kim said she was so grateful for her surrogate and really enjoyed the experience. While it's unclear if the entrepreneur would go through the process again, she is used to having a big family, so why not expand to four?

Kourtney Kardashian was the first of the family to welcome a child, Mason, 8, in 2009. Not long after, she and Scott Disickwent on to have two more bundles of joy, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. But now that Kourt has moved on to boyfriend Younes Bendjima, the eldest Kardashian has said she could see another baby in her future, even joking that she was pregnant with baby number four last year!

Khloe Kardashian Loses 33 Pounds After Baby True

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's whirlwind romance gave them the oh-so-adorable Dream, but as far as we can tell, Rob is single, so he may not be up next. Then again, with this family you just never know!

That leaves the only Kardashian-Jenner family member without a child, Kendall Jenner. While the supermodel's career is already red hot, it's her romance with basketball player Ben Simmons that's been sparking flames lately. Kendall has been open about her growing family, even calling it "weird" that younger sister Kylie had a baby before her. But with a new love in her life and super cute babies everywhere she turns, it wouldn't surprise us if Kenny caught a case of baby fever!

Who do you think will be the next Kardashian-Jenner to add to their ever-growing family? Vote in the poll below!

Kardashian-Jenner Baby Poll
Which Kardashian-Jenner Family Member Will Have a Baby Next?
17.2%
42.1%
7.7%
27.0%
1.7%
4.3%

