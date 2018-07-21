SEASON PREMIERE
Kendall Jenner Spends Ben Simmons' Birthday by His Side

Kendall Jenner was by her beau's side on his birthday. 

The reality star joined Ben Simmons for a celebration in his honor on Friday night. The basketball pro was turning 22 years old and had all his loved ones around him, including the supermodel. 

In videos captured by dinner attendees, one of which was posted by The Shade Room, the star watched on as Simmons was presented with a birthday cake for his special day. After he blew out the candles, she sweetly cuddled up to him to rearrange the cake. 

The pair also stepped out together earlier this week after the 2018 ESPYS at Drake's star-studded after-party in West Hollywood—the same soirée his ex-girlfriend Tinashewas also attending. 

While it's unclear if the trio had an awkward run-in, this duo appears to be going strong months after they were first romantically linked in May. 

They've since hit the town with Khloe Kardashianand Tristan Thompsonon a double date and rang in the Fourth of July together. While they have yet to comment on their relationship, last month they were described as "inseparable" as they partied into the morning with friends after enjoying a group dinner. 

"Kendall was very happy with Ben, whispering and giggling the entire night," an eyewitness described to E! News. "Kendall and Ben were inseparable all night and didn't leave each other's side."

