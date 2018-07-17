Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have quite a few "nicknames" for their 5-month-old daughter Stormi Webster.

The proud parents listed them during a Q&A video for GQ.

StormStorm, Burrito and Peanut were the monikers the couple rattled off. However, they aren't the only ones in the family to use these cute nicknames for a child. Khloe Kardashian also calls her daughter True Thompson Peanut.

In addition to revealing their daughter's nicknames, they shared her astrological sign (Aquarius) and cleared up who chose Stormi's birth name (her dad insists it was him).

However, they didn't just talk about their daughter. Kylie also quizzed Travis on her favorite color (black), her middle name (Kristen) and how much time she spends doing her makeup—Travis claims it's two hours.

"No, like, for real—two hours, hair and makeup," he said. "That's a fact. It's either you tell her way hours before or she's not going."