by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 2:23 PM
Jordyn Woods couldn't be prouder of Kylie Jenner.
The reality star spoke exclusively to E! News at Beautycon about the growth she has seen in Stormi Webster's mom. "I think just people grow and evolve every day and when you become a parent you have to keep learning and it's an experience and I have just seen her blossom and mature, so it's nice," the 20-year-old shared.
The BFF is even prouder of her friend's cover on Forbes' "Richest Self-Made Women" issue, especially at such a young age, "It's insane, because one: we are 20, almost 21-years-old, and to be even ranked on the list when they could have picked anyone for the cover is amazing, I couldn't be more proud."
Michael Stewart/WireImage
And while the birth of Stormi has definitely changed the Kylie Cosmetic founder's way of life, that doesn't mean she doesn't need her friend anymore. Jordyn says, "It's just how any relationship would be, you just have experiences together."
Those new memories the BFF's share together include trips to the snow-covered mountains and cuddles with Kylie's five-month-old daughter.
Kylie sure is lucky to have such a great friend!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?