Kylie Jenner is embracing the real her.
The E! reality star, whose cosmetically-enhanced pout has become her signature look over the years, revealed Sunday that she no longer uses lip fillers.
After one fan said the 20-year-old looked like "the old Kylie" in a new Instagram photo, she responded, "I got rid of all my filler" with several wide-eyed and smiley emojis.
In the snapshot, Jenner lets her natural beauty shine through as she poses next to BFF Stassie Karanikolaou in a black bodycon dress. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO wears little makeup and goes without hair extensions, a staple of her typically seductive social media persona. Kylie also posted another photo of the duo, in which she's pursing her lips for the camera.
Just yesterday, Kylie answered fan questions in a video Q&A, where she revealed that daughter Stormi Webster did not inherit her natural lip shape.
"Stormi reminds me, she's my twin. Now she's like, looking a lot more like her dad," the new mama shared. "The one thing I was insecure about, she has—she has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world. She didn't get those from me."
On an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired in May 2015, Jenner finally confessed to using fillers to enlarge her lips. "I have temporary lip fillers, it's just an insecurity of mine and it's what I wanted to do," she said at the time. "I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth. But I didn't lie."
Live your truth, Ky! Lip fillers or not, you're still our beauty inspiration.
