by Brett Malec | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 9:30 AM
Even during the toughest of times, the Kardashian-Jenner family can always count on family!
"We're each other's best friends and biggest defenders, but we need to refocus," Khloe Kardashian says in this just-released promo for season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Despite Khloe's words of support, Kourtney Kardashian seems to be clashing with her sisters big time.
"I'm not gonna be around people that bring me down on a daily basis," Kourtney cries in the video.
Meanwhile, a pregnant Khloe reminds fans, "I'm focused on having a baby, figuring that chapter out."
And it seems like Scott Disick has some drama of his own.
E!
"She just fires missiles at me," Scott says.
"She doesn't want to be a Kardashian anymore," Kim Kardashian adds.
See everything go down when KUWTK season 15 premieres Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m.!
Season Premiere August 5 9e|6p.
