Can you say drama?!

The first trailer for season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is finally here and some of these famous sisters are seriously feuding.

"Oh hey, guys. It's Kimberly. Remember me? It's been a minute," Kim Kardashian says in the video. "Did you miss us? 'Cause we missed you. But don't worry, you didn't miss anything."

Cut to Kim screaming, "You don't do f--king s--t!" "You're just f--king a bitch!" a crying Kourtney Kardashian says wiping tears from her eyes.

"Get the f--k out of here and go!" Kim yells at Kourtney. "Shut the f--k up!"