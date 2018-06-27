Twitter
Khloe Kardashian's family is sending her the sweetest birthday messages!
Khloe is celebrating her 34th b-day today and big sis Kim Kardashian honored KoKo by sharing the sweetest new photo of babies Chicago West and True Thompson.
"Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian This year u have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing u as a mom & can't wait for the years ahead. Let's celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!" Kim shared on social Wednesday.
The accompanying snapshot shows Kim posing next to Khloe, who holds cute cousins Chicago and True on her lap. Kim's daughter Chi looks too cute for words in a pink onesie while Khloe and Tristan Thompson's newborn little girl appears beyond precious in a white and pink onesie.
Mama Kris Jenner also wished Khloe HBD with some throwback pics, writing, "Happy birthday to my bunny @khloekardashian!! Beautiful, smart, kind and the strongest person I know, you amaze me every single day. You are truly an angel on earth, my beauty, and I am so proud of you. You bring laughter and love to everyone around you. You lift people up with your positivity and your passion. This year we celebrate you being a new mommy, and all the amazing blessings that brings. To watch you with baby True brings me the greatest joy. I love you to the moon and back!! You deserve the world. #HappyBirthdayKhloe."
One of Kris' photos shows Khloe at just a few years old going to grade school while two others show the mom-daughter duo on the red carpet together looking super glam. Too cute!
Jerritt Clark
Khloe already took to Twitter to gush over fans' birthday messages.
"Thank you guys so much for these awesome birthday tweets! I am so blessed!" the new mom posted. "I'm already so overwhelmed with love and my birthday has just started. Baby true is sleeping so I have to get back to sleep myself. I love you all! For real... Thank you."
HBD, KoKo!