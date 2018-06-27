Kim Kardashian Wishes Khloe a Happy Birthday With the Cutest New Photo of Babies Chicago West and True Thompson

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 10:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Chicago West

Twitter

Khloe Kardashian's family is sending her the sweetest birthday messages!

Khloe is celebrating her 34th b-day today and big sis Kim Kardashian honored KoKo by sharing the sweetest new photo of babies Chicago West and True Thompson.

"Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian This year u have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing u as a mom & can't wait for the years ahead. Let's celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!" Kim shared on social Wednesday.

The accompanying snapshot shows Kim posing next to Khloe, who holds cute cousins Chicago and True on her lap. Kim's daughter Chi looks too cute for words in a pink onesie while Khloe and Tristan Thompson's newborn little girl appears beyond precious in a white and pink onesie.

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Quotes on Motherhood

Mama Kris Jenner also wished Khloe HBD with some throwback pics, writing, "Happy birthday to my bunny @khloekardashian!! Beautiful, smart, kind and the strongest person I know, you amaze me every single day. You are truly an angel on earth, my beauty, and I am so proud of you. You bring laughter and love to everyone around you. You lift people up with your positivity and your passion. This year we celebrate you being a new mommy, and all the amazing blessings that brings. To watch you with baby True brings me the greatest joy. I love you to the moon and back!! You deserve the world. #HappyBirthdayKhloe."

One of Kris' photos shows Khloe at just a few years old going to grade school while two others show the mom-daughter duo on the red carpet together looking super glam. Too cute!

Watch

Khloe Kardashian Reveals How to ''Even Co-Exist'' With Tristan

ESC: Tristan Thompson, Birthday, Khloe Kardashian

Jerritt Clark

Khloe already took to Twitter to gush over fans' birthday messages.

"Thank you guys so much for these awesome birthday tweets! I am so blessed!" the new mom posted. "I'm already so overwhelmed with love and my birthday has just started. Baby true is sleeping so I have to get back to sleep myself. I love you all! For real... Thank you."

HBD, KoKo!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Birthdays , Kim Kardashian , Kris Jenner , True Thompson , Chicago West , Top Stories , Apple News , Babies , Kardashian News
Latest News
Tristan Thompson, True Thompson

Watch as Tristan Thompson Dotes on Baby True in Heartwarming New Video

Khloe Kardashian, Wax Figure

Khloe Kardashian's Wax Figure Makes Her Debut in Las Vegas With an Iconic Look

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

How Kylie Jenner Is Doing Motherhood Her Way

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Instagram, 11-17-17

Khloe Kardashian Reveals What it Takes to ''Even Co-Exist'' With Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West

Kanye West Thought Kim Kardashian Might Divorce Him Over Slavery Comments

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reflects on Her First Trip to Paris Since 2016 Robbery: "I Feel Calm"

Lonnie Chavis, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

This Is Us' Lonnie Chavis Stands Up to Bullies After Getting Teased About His Teeth

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.