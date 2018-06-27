Khloe Kardashian's family is sending her the sweetest birthday messages!

Khloe is celebrating her 34th b-day today and big sis Kim Kardashian honored KoKo by sharing the sweetest new photo of babies Chicago West and True Thompson.

"Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian This year u have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing u as a mom & can't wait for the years ahead. Let's celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!" Kim shared on social Wednesday.

The accompanying snapshot shows Kim posing next to Khloe, who holds cute cousins Chicago and True on her lap. Kim's daughter Chi looks too cute for words in a pink onesie while Khloe and Tristan Thompson's newborn little girl appears beyond precious in a white and pink onesie.