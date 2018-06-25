As recently as a month and a half ago, Kanye Westhad serious doubts about the future of his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the rapper revealed that he had a "real conversation" about the possibility of a divorce over controversial remarks he made during an unfiltered appearance on TMZ Live. In May, West sparked widespread backlash when he said slavery was a choice, a statement he also told the NYT was taken out of context.

As Kanye recalled, "There was a moment where I felt like after TMZ, maybe a week after that, I felt like the energy levels were low, and I called different family members and was asking, you know, ‘Was Kim thinking about leaving me after TMZ?' So that was a real conversation."