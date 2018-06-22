Kim Kardashian Reflects on Her First Trip to Paris Since 2016 Robbery: "I Feel Calm"

Kim Kardashian

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kim Kardashianhas felt it, gone through it and now she's moving on. 

In accordance with her self-prescribed philosophy, the reality star practiced what she preached when she returned to Paris this week, marking the first time she's traveled to the city of light since she was robbed at gunpoint in the French capital in October 2016. 

The mogul and her rapper husband Kanye West were photographed in Paris on Thursday along with sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scottattending the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring-summer 2019 Paris Fashion Week show in honor of West's friend, designer Virgil Abloh

"It was such an emotional trip!" the mother of three wrote on her app on Friday. "For me, it was the perfect time to come back to a place where I fell in love, but also a place where I suffered great trauma."

While they were in town for less than 12 hours—they had to return to Los Angeles Thursday night for Teyana Taylor's listening party—the star took all of the precautions to feel safe and secure. 

With Kanye by her side and no jewelry except her gold wedding band, the reality star was prepared for her return. As she pointed out on her app, "I also have no jewelry anymore, so there's nothing for anyone to take."

After a day filled with munching on a classic French breakfast, taking in the Eiffel Tower and seeing the fashion show, it was time to return to America. 

The star and her beau arrived to Taylor's listening party for her second studio album, KTSE, produced by West just before midnight. There, they posed for photos with La La Anthony and the rest of their group and mingled in the crowd. 

Looking back on the significant experience, Kardashian said she feels calm. "I've truly put the experience behind me, and have learned and grown from it. Because of this, mentally coming back to Paris wasn't difficult for me," she explained on her app.

"It feels refreshing to face my fears and overcome them. For me, there's no point in staying in a f--ked-up state of mind. 'Feel it, go through it and move on' has always been how I try to live my life. I would never suggest to anyone how to grieve, I can simply say what has worked for me."

Overall, she's happy she went. As the TV star signed off, "It was the perfect experience coming back to a city I love so much."

