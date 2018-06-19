Instagram
There are no fad diets in Khloe Kardashian's life—just tried and true lifestyle changes.
Two months after welcoming her first child, daughter True Thompson, the reality star has naturally become a subject of interest in the realm of diet and fitness. The Kardashian sister has even taken to her website to chronicle her health and fitness journey toward her postpartum weight loss goals.
However, she wants to be transparent about her hard work and, as a result, has shot back at reports to the contrary.
"I truly dislike when people report I've lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I'm doing these ridiculous diets. It's really setting the wrong tone," she tweeted late Monday. "I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food."
"Dieting is great but dieting doesn't typically create long lasting results," she continued. "I also believe that working out is so incredibly healthy and should be done to each individuals own rhythm of life. There's no one size fits all when health and fitness."
The new mom capped off her public message with some words of encouragement to her 26 million followers.
"To you out there, don't give up!!" she encouraged. "Everyday is a new day to find your rhythm."
In the meantime, the Revenge Body host is beginning to find her own again. "It's been so great being back in the gym with my trainer. I'm so motivated to get my body back and I'm feeling stronger every day—and getting closer to my goal!" she wrote on her app last week.
"You know I like to go into things with a plan and I definitely have a lot of work ahead, but I'm pumped!"