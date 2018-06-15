Instagram
We see you, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian!
The famous sisters' latest photo shoot together, which was shared to Kourtney's Instagram Stories on Friday, is seriously H-O-T. Kylie, 20, and Kourtney, 39, rock matching silver sequin bikinis as they pose seductively in front of vintage newspaper clippings.
Kourtney lets her natural beauty shine through with minimal makeup and loose waves, while her baby sis goes for a more glam look.
The E! reality star and mom-of-three proves she's still got it in a solo snapshot, which showcases her tones abs and enviable curves. E! News recently got the lowdown on Kourt's fitness routine from the woman who pushes her to her limits, celeb trainer Amanda Lee.
Kourtney trains with Amanda (who went to high school with Kim Kardashian) five days a week, and the pair focus on what she described as HIIT, or high-intensity interval training. By doing so, Kourtney is able to hone in on toning, firming and lifting the muscles in her lower body and core.
As for what it's like working with Kourtney and Kim, Amanda shared, "It's great. They're on a pretty similar level fitness-wise. They are both really fit, they're both willing to do all of the exercises, so I think training two people who are at pretty similar level, it works."
Meanwhile, Kylie hasn't shied away from showing off her post-baby figure since giving birth to Stormi Webster in February.
Kourtney isn't the only Kardashian sister Kylie has twinned with this week. On Tuesday, the makeup mogul and Kim looked totally identical as they stepped out in coordinating spandex looks.
