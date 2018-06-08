by Brett Malec & Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 1:30 PM
15 seasons later and we're still Keeping Up With the Kardashians!
In this first look at the new season of KUWTK, which returns this summer, Kim Kardashian and the rest of her famous fam tease how things have seriously changed for them over the years. For Kim, it's all business, business, business.
"Things have really changed," the beauty mogul confirms.
However, in typical Kardashian fashion, the family still has their fair share of drama. Oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian knows this to be true first hand.
"Have you looked on the Internet? Do you see what people say about me compared to you?" a salty Kourtney asks Kendall Jenner.
Still, nothing can break the Kardashians' bond as they're clearly closer than they've ever been. The Kardashian ladies may be busy hitting up red carpets and jetting off on private jets, but family comes first for these E! vets.
"There's, like, nothing better when it's all of us together," Kim relays in a voice over.
"Sooner or later, you guys are gonna realize how much you all mean to one another," momager Kris Jenner wisely notes.
See what's to come this summer on season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the teaser above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?