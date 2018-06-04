Days after sources said Sofia Richie broke things off with Scott Disick, the pair continue to keep fans guessing about their relationship status.

The model, 19, and reality TV star, 35, stepped out Monday afternoon for lunch at celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu, Calif. An eyewitness tells E! News Scott and Sofia were "smiling" and "looked happy" as they both arrived and left the upscale eatery together in a convertible Rolls Royce.

Disick, clad in a black graphic T-shirt, kept his eyes on Richie, who wore a simple black tank top and hid behind a pair of oversized sunnies, as they waited in the valet area.

Trouble between Scott and Sofia ignited over speculation that the father-of-three cheated on his girlfriend with a mystery woman at Kanye West's album listening party in Wyoming last Friday.