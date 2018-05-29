Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Enjoy Courtside Date Night at NBA Playoffs

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., May. 29, 2018 12:41 PM

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Parents' night out!

On Monday evening, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sat courtside as the Houston Rockets took on the Golden State Warriors during Game 7 of the Western Conference NBA finals at the Toyota Center. Unfortunately for the rapper and basketball fanatic, his hometown team came up short, losing 101-92. 

Kylie sat close beside her boyfriend of just over a year, wearing a black bodysuit and knee-high leather boots. Travis kept it casual in dark denim and a colorful flannel. 

By Tuesday, it appeared as if the 20-year-old cosmetics mogul was already back in Southern California with her beloved pooches, per a photo on Kylie's Instagram Stories. It's unclear if the couple's 3-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, made the trip to Houston as well. 

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Road to Baby

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

The adorable newborn did join her famous 'rents on a recent beachside vacation in honor of Scott's 26th birthday. 

"Kylie and Travis are currently in the best place they have ever been in their relationship," an insider recently told E! News. "Things really came full circle once Stormi was born, and they now have an unbreakable bond."

 And in an interview for ES Magazine, Kylie told big sister Kim Kardashian she often feels guilty for leaving Stormi in the care of her two nannies. "I'm like, 'I'll be right back, I'm so sorry, I have to leave!' And she doesn't even know what's going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am."

"Every time I leave and I'm stressed about leaving her," Jenner continued, "I'm like, 'I'm doing it for you.' Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better."

