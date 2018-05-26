Meanwhile, he didn't exactly take the news that Kourtney had a boyfriend well. "I get a little jealous," he admitted early on. And as recently as February he was "still insanely jealous," a source told E! News—though, having started dating Richie last September, he doesn't have any more legs to stand on there.

Kris Jenner, who has tirelessly embraced Scott as if he were one of her own kids, noticed right away that he was having issues with Kourtney's new relationship, especially after he put on a robe and got in bed during a trip to Williams Sonoma with her.

"The situation is extremely hard and complicated, but I do have my own priorities and things that I need to focus on. He's just not my biggest concern anymore," Kourtney mused after telling her mom to ask Scott herself if she was so worried about him.

The predictably unpredictable son of a moneyed New York family who became a reality-TV star at 24 and is now invested in the luxury house-flipping trade has had his raw moments with the family before, especially when Kourtney finally let him go in 2015 and he felt that his relationships with Kris, Khloe and Kim were slipping away. But it took literally years before anyone, Kourtney included, knew what was really going on with her and Scott, since the two of them still went on cozy-looking trips and spent as much time with the kids together as possible. It really wasn't until she started dating Younes that the are-they-getting-back-together speculation stopped.

If it has, indeed, stopped.