Caitlyn Jenner Says It's ''Tough'' to Maintain a ''Close'' Bond With Her Family

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., May. 22, 2018 2:04 PM

Caitlyn Jenner

Luke Gilford / Broadly

Caitlyn Jenner's relationship with members of the Kardashian family is still fractured after years of turmoil. 

The 68-year-old Olympian discussed her personal life, controversial political stances and reputation within the transgender community in a new interview with Broadly, conducted last fall and published Tuesday. Jenner, who came out as transgender in 2015, has been at odds with ex-wife Kris Jenner and her former stepchildren, including Kim Kardashian, who she admitted last November hasn't spoken to her in a year. Their differences stem from claims Jenner made about Kris in her memoirThe Secrets of My Life

Jenner told Broadly, "I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house. I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough. They all have lives. They've all moved on."

Photos

Caitlyn Jenner's Family Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Yeezy Season 3

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Caitlyn has son Burt Jenner, 39, and daughter Cassandra Marino, 37, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover; sons Brandon Jenner, 36, and Brody Jenner, 34, with ex-wife Linda Thompson; in addition to daughters Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20. She played an active role in raising Kris and Robert Kardashian's four children, Kim, 37, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Khloe Kardashian, 33,  and Rob Kardashian, 31. 

"We're just human beings; we're going to be here for a very short time," Caitlyn shared. "We come and we go and at the end, when it's all said and done, hopefully your family is going to be there."

Caitlyn Jenner

Luke Gilford / Broadly

Over the Mother's Day holiday, Caitlyn celebrated with personal tributes to Kris, Kim and Kylie, but left out Kourtney and Khloe, who at the time had just given birth to daughter True Thompson.   

And would she do things differently if given a second chance? Jenner acknowledged she's "absolutely" made mistakes as a member of the trans community, adding, " But I never did it maliciously. I just didn't know, you know? And I really didn't realize how critical the community was going to be."

These days, Jenner's efforts are focused on improving the lives of the transgender community through the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation. The foundation fundraises for organizations that provide healthcare, suicide prevention and housing services to transgender people in the Los Angeles area.

Read Jenner's entire sit-down here.

