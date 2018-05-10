Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her "Sweet" Nickname for Baby True

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 10, 2018 7:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian's nickname for baby True Thompsoncouldn't be cuter. 

The reality star and new mama revealed her special moniker for her firstborn daughter as she took to Twitter to commemorate the baby's first month. 

"I can't believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow," she wrote, adding a sad face emoji to the tweet. "Why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time."

Before signing off, she added, "Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut."

There you have it—True is KoKo's little peanut. 

That's not all fans learned on Wednesday about the newest member to the Kardashian family. True's NBA dad Tristan Thompson also dropped some details about his little lady during an interview on  UNINTERRUPTED's Road Trippin podcast with Richard Jefferson and Allie Clifton

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Quotes on Motherhood

Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant

Instagram

According to the Cleveland Cavaliers player, their daughter has a "full head of hair," green eyes and was born 21 inches long. However, Khloe isn't clinging to the eye color just yet. 

"Well her eyes can change color up until 6 months old," she tweeted Wednesday night. "So let's see what happens."

While the star has yet to share the first photo of her peanut, Kardashian has offered some insight into how she'll be spending her first Mother's Day. 

"I've always loved Mother's Day and celebrating Kris Jenner, MJ and my sisters—but this year will be even more special because now I'm a mommy, too!" she wrote on her app. "As of now, there aren't any special plans (that I know of, LOL). I'm really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her."

While Khloe's speculated return to Los Angeles remains up in the air, Kris has her heart set on a family dinner for the special occasion. 

"We have three new high chairs at the table!" she recently told People, referencing her newest granddaughters, True, Stormi Websterand Chicago West. "We'll probably do a wonderful dinner with everybody. We're trying to figure it out because in my family, everybody wants to do it. Kylie's like, 'I'll do it!' and Kourtney is like, 'I'll do it!' It's a good problem to have."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Babies , True Thompson , Tristan Thompson , Celeb Kids , Kardashians , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kendall Jenner, Elle, June 2018

Kendall Jenner Admits It's Weird Kylie Jenner Had a Baby Before Her

Tristan Thompson, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards

Here's What True Thompson Looks Like, According to Proud Dad Tristan

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Take Their PDA to the Streets After 2018 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kylie Jenner's 2018 Met Gala Look Isn't Complete Without a Mysterious Band-Aid

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Step Out Together Ahead of the 2018 Met Gala

Deadpool, David Beckham

Deadpool Goes All Out to Apologize to David Beckham

Chris Paul, Houston Rockets

Chris Paul Set to Host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.