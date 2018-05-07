Kylie Jennerand Travis Scottare on the move.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister turned the Big Apple into her own runway this weekend as she stepped out around town with her famous friends ahead of the highly anticipated 2018 Met Gala. Fresh off their beachside vacation as a family of three, the new mom and her beau Travis Scott put a fashionable foot forward in New York City on Sunday.

The couple was spotted together after a visit to fellow fashion star Gigi Hadid's Manhattan apartment along with Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods.

The 20-year-old mogul served up some casual cool in a strapless hunter green jumpsuit paired with strappy metallic purple heels while the rapper also looked laid-back in a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers.

A day earlier, Jenner emerged in an ensemble featuring a cropped hoodie layered over a black top with leather look pants.