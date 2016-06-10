Sunday
9e|6p

Kendall Jenner Surprises Fans With Major New Haircut

  • By
    &

by Rebecca Macatee | Fri., Jun. 10, 2016 11:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kendall Jenner, Haircut

Snapchat

Looks like Kendall Jenner got a new haircut for the summer!

The 20-year-old model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave fans a sneak peek of her shorter 'do via Snapchat on Friday. We can't see all of Kendall's freshly trimmed tresses in her snap, but we can see from her facial expression and emoji of choice that she's still a little shocked to see herself with short hair!

Although Kendall has lightened her locks for a fashion show or occasionally switched up her look just for fun, she usually sticks to her tried and true, sleek long dark hair. Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, changes up her 'do on the reg.

Photos

Braided Hair from Latest Kardashian Trends

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Rob Latour/Invision/AP

"I've just had this addiction to changing my hair," Kendall's kid sis revealed on her app last year. "It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different, and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way. It's hard for me to go back to styles I've worn before; I don't always like my normal short, black hair. That look makes me feel like I'm going back in time. It's like I'm going back to that moment a year ago and I just don't want be in that space."

"If any of you are going through something in your life and you want a change, experiment with your hair," added the makeup mogul. "It's so much fun, and you'll feel totally liberated. It just makes me feel so good about myself. In the end, always own your own style and your own judgment, and people will support you."

Kylie Jenner's hair evolution

Trending Stories

Latest News

Kris' Lip Blows Up Like a Balloon After Allergic Reaction: KUWTK Boston

Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian Is ''Feeling More Hopeful'' About His Future and Dating Life

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner's Birthday Messages From Family and Friends Prove She's the Coolest Momager

Stormi Webster

Travis Scott's New Photos of Stormi Webster Hit All the Right Notes

"KUWTK" ASMR: Kylie & Kendall Fight Over Fashion Before ESPYS

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1708

Kris Jenner Calls O.J. Simpson Affair Rumor "Tasteless and Disgusting" on KUWTK

Kim & Kourtney Clash Over Daughters' Party This Sunday

TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Snapchat , Hair , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Beauty , Kylie Jenner , Top Stories , Transformation
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.