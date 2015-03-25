Kylie Jenner shows off her now-famous pout on the cover of New Zealand fashion magazine Remix, which dubs her the person with "the lips on everybody's lips."

The 17-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sports pale pink lips and chic styles in a photo spread for the outlet and discusses her family and their rise to fame.

"Throughout my whole life, my dad was famous and had a name, so I was used to that," she said about dad Bruce Jenner, who won a gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympics. "Then I was nine when we started the show, when people started paying a lot of attention to Kim. I didn't really know what was going on. I can't remember a time when people didn't know us. For me this is just a normal thing."