Keeping up with the Kardashians' fashion just got a little bit easier.
That's because Kim, Kourtney and Khloé's, er, kollaboration with Sears—dubbed the Kardashian Kollection, natch—just went on presale.
by Ella Stewart | Tue., Aug. 9, 2011 3:00 PM
Keeping up with the Kardashians' fashion just got a little bit easier.
That's because Kim, Kourtney and Khloé's, er, kollaboration with Sears—dubbed the Kardashian Kollection, natch—just went on presale.
Fans of the reality-TV siblings' style can snap up 23 pieces from their line of clothing, shoes, jewelry and lingerie, available online for a limited time.
This Thursday, the entire collection will be purchasable online, and on Aug. 24, the ladies' wares will finally hit Sears' store shelves in their own special mini boutiques.
Famed photographer Annie Leibovitz shot the Kardashians as they modeled looks from their line, which included plenty of trendy animal print (Khloé's fave), sexy LBDs and blingin' accessories.
Check out the video below for the behind-the-scenes snaps, plus some cute cameos from adorable 21-month-old Mason!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?