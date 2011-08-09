Kim, Kourtney and Khloé's Kardashian Kollection Makes Its Debut

  • By
    &

by Ella Stewart | Tue., Aug. 9, 2011 3:00 PM

Keeping up with the Kardashians' fashion just got a little bit easier.

That's because Kim, Kourtney and Khloé's, er, kollaboration with Sears—dubbed the Kardashian Kollection, natch—just went on presale.

PHOTOS: Kardashians' Mix 'n' Match Style

Fans of the reality-TV siblings' style can snap up 23 pieces from their line of clothing, shoes, jewelry and lingerie, available online for a limited time. 

This Thursday, the entire collection will be purchasable online, and on Aug. 24, the ladies' wares will finally hit Sears' store shelves in their own special mini boutiques.

MORE PHOTOS: Celeb Clothing Lines

Famed photographer Annie Leibovitz shot the Kardashians as they modeled looks from their line, which included plenty of trendy animal print (Khloé's fave), sexy LBDs and blingin' accessories.

Check out the video below for the behind-the-scenes snaps, plus some cute cameos from adorable 21-month-old Mason!

MORE: Check out our Summer Style Guide curated by Fashion Police host George Kotsiopoulos!

TAGS/ Fashion , Kardashian News , Celebrity Clothing Lines , Keeping Up With The Kardashians
