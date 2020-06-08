Kylie Jenner's eponymous beauty brand is participating in the Pull Up or Shut Up initiative.

The Pull Up for Change Instagram account, which was created by Uoma Beauty's founder and CEO Sharon Chuter, recently called on cosmetic brands to "pull up or shut up."

"Thank you for the public statements of support for the Black community. Whereas we understand and appreciate the support, be conscious that to piggy-back off a trending hashtag when you have been and continue to be a part of the problem is once again appropriating and exploiting the Black community," a statement read on its Instagram page.

"So we ask all brands who have released a statement of support, to publicly release within the next 72 hrs the number of Black employees they have in their organizations at corporate level," the statement continued. "We also need to know the number of Black people you have in leadership roles. You all have statements and policies about being equal opportunity employers, so show us the proof! PULL UP or SHUT UP!"