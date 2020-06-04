Kourtney Kardashian is sharing how she's stepping up to ensure a better tomorrow for her children.

In a candid Instagram post shared Thursday, the E! reality star explained why it's so important to have honest conversations with her three kids about racial inequality—even if it feels "uncomfortable."

"As a mother," Kourtney wrote, "there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that might make them feel sad or unsafe. The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable."

"I have to make sure they understand what it means to have white privilege and to take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just one short month out of the year," she continued.

The Poosh founder shares three children with Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5.