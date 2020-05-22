Returns July

Khloe Kardashian Embraces Her Dark Side With Epic New Makeover

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., May. 22, 2020 4:08 PM

From blonde to bronde

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday to debut her latest hair transformation, and it's a major switch-up from her usual platinum tresses. 

"location: under bitches skin," the Good American designer cheekily captioned a series of selfies showing off her café brown 'do brightened with blonde highlights. 

Khloe credited hair gurus Andrew Fitzsimon and Tracey Cunningham for the fresh cut and color, as well as makeup artist Ash K. Holm for the bronzed glam. 

The makeover was an instant among Khloe's fans and famous friends, with one commenting, "Bronde has finally returned... We missed you baby." The KUWTK star wrote back, "Amen."

The naturally brunette celeb is totally fearless when it comes to trying new styles, but after gradually lightening her locks over the years, Khloe's glowy makeover is spot-on for the summer season. 

Last fall, Khloe shocked followers when she suddenly went brunette for a KKW Fragrance campaign alongside sisters Kim Kardashianand Khloe Kardashian

Celeb hairstylist Chris Appleton told E! News of the inspiration at the time, "It was a question of should Khloe be dark-haired to match the sisters and they definitely wanted to do a curly look, but it needed to be done the right away. It was a hard look to pull off. It was about making sure it was done in a way that was elegant and flattering."

Get your inner KoKo on by watching every season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians right here

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!

