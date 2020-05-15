If you want to describe Nicole Richie, reality star isn't exactly the best title.

"I've never done traditional reality," she explained in a new interview with Marie Claire. "Even Simple Life, it was a 28-day or 30-day trip. And it was me leaving L.A. and living in someone else's life. I've never opened the doors to my own [life]."

But at the same time, it's understandable why pop culture fans identify Nicole with the genre thanks to projects that don't necessarily require a script.

While she has no desire to film a reality show about her own personal life, Nicole has more experience dealing with the small screen than the average Joe. But according to Marie Claire, she had no advice for her little sister Sofia Riche before she appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians last year.

"She's an adult," Nicole shared. "She can handle anything she wants to do."