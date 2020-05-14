Khloe Kardashianand Tristan Thompson have fired off a cease and desist letter to a woman claiming the NBA star is the father of her child, E! News can exclusively reveal.

In a cease and desist letter sent by the former couple's attorney, Marty Singer, on Wednesday, May 13, Kimberly Alexander is asked to "immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications" regarding a paternity claim that surfaced online.

Tabloid site Gossip of the City published copies of alleged paperwork from LB Genetics—a facility specializing in paternity and family relationship DNA testing services—that suggested Tristan took a paternity test in Jan. 2020. That same report featured screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by Tristan to Kimberly, as well as copies of emails that Kimberly purportedly received from her former attorney, Lisa Bloom.

In the cease and desist letter obtained by E! News, Singer confirms that Tristan did take a paternity test, which came out negative. Kimberly then requested Tristan take a second test, which Singer says he agreed to take—only on the condition that an AABB-accredited lab perform the test.