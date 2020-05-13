Grab your virtual passport, because today we're taking a quick trip around the world.

While we continue to socially distance ourselves due to the coronavirus pandemic, we're daydreaming of the next time we're able take a trip to somewhere new.

In the meantime though, there are plenty of ways to feel like we're on vacation from the comfort of our couch thanks to our favorite shows and movies.

Whether it's reliving our favorite travel-based movies or international TV shows, we're all looking for a way to transport ourselves from reality, and what better program to take us to some of the most beautiful locations on Earth than Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

From their trip to sunkissed locations like Greece and Bora Bora to chilly spots like Vail, Colorado, the famous family has brought us along on all of their memorable trips.

So, take a look back at the family's best trips, like when Scott Disick was knighted in London and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied in the knot in Italy.