Is there anything Khloe Kardashian can't do?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star isn't letting quarantine get in the way of building her endurance and strength and she's using daughter True Thompson to build that stamina.

On Tuesday, the mother-of-one took to her Instagram Stories to share her morning workout routine. But what has everyone on Twitter in awe of the 35-year-old is a video in which she's running uphill with True's stroller strapped to her waist.

Bible, it's safe to say Khloe's one strong momma in every sense.

In 2018, following the birth of True in April, the KUWTK star revealed her plan to get "snatched" once again.

For starters, she cleared the air about allegedly following starvation diets to achieve her fitness goals.

"I truly dislike when people report I've lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I'm doing these ridiculous diets," she tweeted at the time. "It's really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food."