Happy birthday, Psalm West!

Today is an especially sweet Mother's Day weekend for Kim Kardashian because her youngest is celebrating his first birthday.

We can't believe it's already been a year since Psalm joined his siblings Chicago, North and Saint to grow Kim and Kayne West's family into a party of six.

The mother of four is always gushing about how sweet her little one is, telling E! News in an exclusive interview in February that Psalm, "Is probably the happiest baby alive. He's always smiling, always happy."

The SKIMS and KKW Beauty founder has shared so many adorable moments of her baby with her fans, like his twinning photos with big bro Saint or videos of his older sister Chicago singing a rainy day song for the tot.

In honor of little Psalm's birthday, we're looking back at all of his sweetest pictures.

From the family's precious Christmas card to his selfies with his mama, each pic makes our hearts explode from the cuteness.