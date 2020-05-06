Returns July

This New Pic of Kanye West With Daughters North & Chicago Will Melt Your Heart!

Daddy's girls.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian melted our hearts as she shared the sweetest snap of husband Kanye West and daughters North West and Chicago West. In her latest Instagram post, the SKIMS founder captured the "I Love It" rapper on the couch while he enjoyed quality time with their girls.

Clearly, the Kardashian-West matriarch was equally moved by the bonding time as she captioned the image with a little yellow heart. It seems that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was able to grab the cute candid since the trio was busy watching something together.

We love a cute father-daughter moment!

As we previously reported, Kim and Kanye are practicing social distancing with their four children: North (6), Saint (4), Chicago (2) and Psalm (almost 1). Back in April, the KKW Beauty boss told CBS This Morning host Gayle King that they had "watched every single movie under the sun."

"I thought that he'd have a harder time with [social distancing], but he really does love staying home and watching movies and having my cooking and hanging out with the kids," she shared at the time. "I think this time, we're just trying to take advantage of it and be positive."

For a closer look at Kim's shot of Kanye, North and Chicago, be sure to scroll through the West kids' cutest pics below!

Kanye West, Chicago West, North West, Instagram

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Daddy's Girls

The "Famous" rapper spent quality time with daughters North and Chicago West while social distancing.

Kim Kardashian, West Kids

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Selfie With Saint

"Most days we don't get out of our pajamas," the SKIMS boss shared online.

Kim Kardashian, West Kids

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Pucker Up!

"What's your favorite thing about quarantine? Let me know....Mine is hanging with my babies 24/7," Kim gushed on social media.

Kim Kardashian, West Kids

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Silly Saint

"Look at this face!" Kim expressed alongside this pic of Saint.

Kim Kardashian, West Kids

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Maintaining Memories

"The best thing I've been doing is organizing all of the pictures in my phone and making folders for each of my children," the mother of four shared.

Kim Kardashian, West Kids

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

PJs on the PJ

"Found this pic of these cuties in my phone," the KUWTK star posted.

Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West

Instagram

"Baby Love"

"Baby Love," Kim wrote with this black and white snapshot in January 2020. Too cute!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West, Psalm West, Chicago West

Instagram

"Morning Madness"

Kim shared the "madness" of her family's morning routine with this adorable photo of all four of her and Kanye's children.

Psalm West, North West

Instagram

Sweet Siblings

North and Psalm kick back on the couch!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Holiday Cards 2019

Instagram

Merry Christmas

The West family's 2019 holiday card is officially here!

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Holiday

Kim and Chicago pose for a mother-daughter photo during the family's recent trip to Tokyo

Chicago West, North West

Instagram

Twinning

North and Chicago rock matching outfits in this smiley sister snapshot!

Kanye West, Psalm West, Thanksgiving 2019

Instagram

Thanksgiving

"So Thankful for my babies," Kim shared on Instagram.

Chicago West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Baby Bro

Chicago and Psalm's sibling hangouts are the sweetest!

Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Too Cool for School

How cute does Chicago look in this chic sunnies?!

Saint West

Instagram

Sunday Smiles

"Happy Sunday! These cuties always make me smile," Kim wrote with a pic of Saint and his BFF.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kids, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Another one!

The Wests dress as characters from 2016's animated film Sing. "Kanye went trick or treating like this and could hardly fit in the car," Kim wrote on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kids, Halloween 2019

Instagram

"West worms"

Kim, Kanye and the kids pulled out all the stops for Halloween 2019!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kids, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Meet the Flintstones

"This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn't get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!"

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Instagram, Armenia

Jackie Nickerson

Family

"Yesterday was such a huge victory for the Armenian people when the US House Of Representatives acknowledged the Armenian Genocide," Kim wrote on Instagram, captioning another family photo from her recent trip to Armenia.

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Bedtime!

"Forever my snuggle bug"

North West, Kanye West

Instagram

Zzzz

How cute and North and Kanye cuddling?!

True Thompson, Psalm West

Instagram

Quality Time

Psalm hangs out with his cousin True in an adorable photo series shared to Instagram by both youngsters' moms. "OBSESSED," Kim captioned hers.

Kim Kardashian, Psalm West, North West, Saint West, Armenia

Jackie Nickerson

Blessed!

Another sweet snapshot from last week's family baptism.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Jackie Nickerson

Armenia

"Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip," Kim captioned a gorgeous Instagram photo series from her family's recent baptism overseas. "So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia's main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD."

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Mason Disick, Reign Disick, Instagram

Jackie Nickerson

Baptism

Kourtney and her children, also visiting Armenia, were baptized with the West family.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Jackie Nickerson

North

North stands beside her mom during the baptisms at Armenia's oldest cathedral. 

Saint West, Instagram

Jackie Nickerson

Saint

Saint is baptized!

Chicago West, Instagram

Jackie Nickerson

Chicago

North grabs Chicago's hand during the ceremony.

Psalm West, Instagram

Jackie Nickerson

Psalm

Baby Psalm is baptized alongside his mom, aunt, siblings and cousins.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Goals

What a crew! "Squad," Kim captioned this sweet photo with North, Saint and Chicago.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Good Views

The clan cozies up around a peaceful fireside dinner. "Wyoming Nights," Kim wrote on Instagram. 

Kim Kardashian, North West, Chicago West, Wyoming

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Wyoming

Following news of the Kardashian-West family's new real estate purchase (a $14 million ranch in Wyoming), Kim shared a photo of her daughters enjoying a horseback ride during a trip to the Equality State. 

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram

Supermom

"I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!" Kim captioned the family photo. 

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram

The Gals

Kim, North and Chicago in between takes! 

Kendall Jenner, Stormi Webster, North West, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, True Thompson, Reign Disick, Chicago West

Instagram

Family Portrait

Kendall Jenner shared this family-filled photo with a pretty hilarious pregnancy joke.

North West, Penelope Disick

Instagram

Throwback

In April 2019, Kim shared this throwback pic of North and P writing, "Look what I found. They were so small."

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, North West, Kanye West, Chicago West

Instagram

Party of 5

"Morning," Kim captioned this cuddly pic of her family of five in bed together.

True Thompson, North West

Instagram

Holiday Hugs

True sits on North's lap during the Kardashian-Jenner fam's 2018 Christmas celebrations.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chicago West, North West, Christmas 2018, Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Festive Fam

Kim holds daughters Nori and Chicago close during the family's annual Christmas Eve Party.

Kim Kardashian, North West

Twitter

Model Behavior

North Crashes Kim's photo shoot and proves she has a future in the modeling business.

Saint West, Reign Disick

Twitter

The Cool Kids

"there's no one cooler than them," Kourtney captioned a pic of cousins Saint and Reign enjoying a day at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago

Instagram

Family Portrait

"I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too," Kim shared of their adorable family photo.

Saint West, Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram

Supportive Saint

Chicago hops on Saint's shoulders. "Wild Hair Don't Care," Kim captioned.

Kanye West, North West

Instagram

Kanye Kisses

Daddy's girl North shares sweet smooches with her papa. "I can still feel the love," Kim wrote.

Saint West, Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram

Cheesin'

"Morning cuties," Kim wrote with this precious pic of Saint flashing a giant smile.

North West, Kim Kardashian, Runway Debut, L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion Show

Michael Simon Photography

Runway Rockstar

Kim supports North as she walks her first runway show!

Kim Kardashian, Saint West

Instagram

Saint the Sailor

Little Saint channels his inner boat captain.

Do you have a favorite Kim and Kanye moment? Be sure to let us know!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!

