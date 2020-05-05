Returns July
How Scott Disick's Rehab Stint Is Impacting His Relationship With Sofia Richie

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., May. 5, 2020 4:26 PM

Scott Disick is lucky to have Sofia Richiein his corner. 

After spending nearly a week in rehab to address underlying emotional issues stemming from his parents' deaths, our sources are revealing all the ways Sofia has stepped up to assist in his recovery. We're told the couple is "still very much together" and Sofia, 21, is "fully supporting" Scott's journey to better himself from the inside out. 

"They have been through a lot together and Sofia has seen Scott go through very rough patches with his mental state over the years," explains an insider. "She was very proud of him when he agreed to get help and expressed that she would be there for him through every step of the way."

Describing the model as "very caring and protective" of her 36-year-old boyfriend, the source tells E! News she is "always making sure Scott is OK" and often runs errands or cooks for him. 

Scott Disick Enters Rehab: Revisit His Most Personal Revelations About His Struggles

"They have a solid relationship and Sofia wouldn't walk away from him when he is in a vulnerable state like this," the source adds. 

In fact, Sofia urged Scott to seek professional help after noticing a steep decline in his wellbeing. According to another source, she reached out to Kourtney Kardashian, who then gave Scott an "ultimatum" before he checked into a Colorado treatment facility. 

Now, after The Daily Mail published an alleged photo of Disick from inside the center, he's back in Los Angeles and evaluating the possibility of returning to a different facility. 

"Scott realizes that he needs help in a rehab setting but he just isn't sure how to go about it," a source recently told E! News. "He feels so betrayed and badly burned by what happened. It was a complete violation of his privacy and he is tentative about trusting another rehab. He is beyond disappointed and upset about it."

Prior to Disick's rehab stint, he and Sofia, who began dating in 2017, were self-quarantined together in Malibu. 

Fans can catch up on full episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians online here.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!

