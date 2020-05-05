by Alyssa Ray | Tue., May. 5, 2020 3:13 PM
Time flies by.
We know this for a fact as, on Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of daughter True Thompson, who looked so grown up! In the Instagram post that featured Khloe, Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian's middle child Penelope Disick, two-year-old True appeared to be a full-blown toddler.
"Who runs the world.... GIRLS!!!" the Good American mogul proudly wrote.
And, if True keeps growing at this rate, we don't doubt that to be true. As E! readers surely know, back in April 2018, Khloe and Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child into the world. Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the NBA player have since split, they work together to co-parent their daughter.
But, as we can see from Khloe's Instagram image, True is no longer an infant. For a pool day with mom Khloe and cousins North and Penelope, True wore a light blue swimsuit covered in clouds.
As for North and Penelope? Kanye West's oldest appeared to wear a Burberry one piece and Scott Disick's only daughter shone bright in an orange swimsuit. So fashionable—just like their mamas!
For more sweet snaps of Khloe and True, be sure to scroll through the images below!
Khloe Kardashian added a fun filter to her second group shot with North West, Penelope Disick and True Thompson.
"Cheeessseeeeeeee," the Good American mogul noted online.
"Happy Palm Sunday!! We are cozy in our @skims," the KUWTK star shared. "☁️ PS this is an old photo"
"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" Khloe wrote on Instagram.
Khloe adds a filter to her selfie with her little one while the duo hunkers down and quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic.
Khloe described True Thompson as her "soulmate" in this charming pic.
One of True's furry friends appeared to join her and Khloe for breakfast, alongside some beautiful blooms!
Khloe poses by True, who dressed as Minnie Mouse in January 2020.
A quick mirror selfie before Khloe and True hit some holiday parties.
Khloe and True relaxing outside.
"Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe wrote on this photo uploaded on Thanksgiving.
"I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time."
Khloe's caption sums this heartwarming photo up: "The Love of my life!!!!"
True looking adorable while Khloe snaps a selfie.
Like mother, like daughter!
The mom-daughter duo made their mark on the beach while on vacation in August 2019.
"I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location," Khloe wrote of their August trip. "This beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!!"
Khloe posted this sweet throwback of her and True from their 2018 trip to Bali.
Cozy night in! The duo pose for the camera with similar facial expressions and similar outfits.
The mommy-daughter duo twin in fierce and fabulous animal-print pajamas.
The mother and daughter coordinated in fierce leopard print looks.
Khloe and baby True lived it up in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we're officially jealous of their lives.
While on a trip to Turks and Caicos in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had some serious beach bonding time.
The reality TV star showed off her killer physique while getting some sun with her baby girl.
Seriously, can we come on this trip next time?
On Mother's Day the mother-daughter duo wears white!
April sun in California means pool time for these babes.
Clearly, True already has her mom's killer style based on this sweet photo.
In February, these two celebrated Stormi Webster's first birthday in style...and they have this photo to prove it.
Name a better duo...we'll wait.
Khloe and True were dreaming of a white Christmas at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve bash in 2018.
In December 2018, this duo took in the sites at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens.
"Moon of my life," Khloe wrote alongside this winter photo.
In November, this cute pair was all smiles while wearing fun hats.
Playing dress up is something this mother-daughter duo excel at.
To celebrate True's first Halloween, Khloe donned matching costumes with her all week long.
Adventures in Bali call for neon duds.
During their getaway to Bali in fall 2018, Khloe and her baby girl took in numerous sunsets.
Grandma Kris Jenner also loves to spend some time with her girls in the pool and seriously, could they be any cuter?
Snuggle time is always a good time.
"Mommy's Little Love," the new mom captioned this photo in May 2018.
Can you believe that True is already two? We know we can't.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!
