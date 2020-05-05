Time flies by.

We know this for a fact as, on Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of daughter True Thompson, who looked so grown up! In the Instagram post that featured Khloe, Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian's middle child Penelope Disick, two-year-old True appeared to be a full-blown toddler.

"Who runs the world.... GIRLS!!!" the Good American mogul proudly wrote.

And, if True keeps growing at this rate, we don't doubt that to be true. As E! readers surely know, back in April 2018, Khloe and Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child into the world. Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the NBA player have since split, they work together to co-parent their daughter.

But, as we can see from Khloe's Instagram image, True is no longer an infant. For a pool day with mom Khloe and cousins North and Penelope, True wore a light blue swimsuit covered in clouds.