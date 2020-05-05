Scott Disick's plans to take legal action, the treatment center he checked out of has addressed what he says was the breach of his privacy. Amid's plans to take legal action, the treatment center he checked out of has addressed what he says was the breach of his privacy.

On Monday, news broke that the reality star has been seeking treatment at a center in Colorado. In breaking the news, The Daily Mail also published a photo allegedly of the star inside the facility.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas," his attorney Marty Singer said. "He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse."

"Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home," Singer confirmed. "We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action."

A day later, Noah Nordheimer, president and CEO of All Points North Lodge, reacted to the situation in a statement to E! News.