Scott Disick entered a treatment facility in Edwards, Colorado last week. The Flip It Like Disick star last sought treatment in 2017.
According to an E! News source, Scott had a lot of guidance from Kourtney Kardashian. "[She] demanded that he get helped, the source shared. "Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won't allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment."
The two share three kids together Mason Dash Disick, Reign Aston Disick and Penelope Scotland Disick.
While Scott has previously checked in and out of rehab—the 36-year-old has been sober for the past few years.
As KUWTK viewers may recall, Scott's ongoing struggles with rehab have continually come up on the show and have also played a role in his relationship with Kourtney. However, Scott has repeatedly learned from his mistakes and held himself accountable.
In January 2016, during an episode of KUWTK, he told Kourtney: "I want to be able to be the man that you've always wanted. I could party, I could go out every night, whatever—it's not the life I really want. I know what I want—and may not get it—but I know that I would literally hate myself for the rest of my life If I didn't at least try."
He added, "And I realize that if I don't make a change now like it'll never be able to be OK and it may not be but I'm damn well gonna try and I wanted you guys to know that and I wanted to see you guys and I just love you all and miss you guys so much you know?"
"I Have Nobody"
Back in 2015, during the season finale of KUWTK, Scott and Kourtney broke down in tears when speaking about his issues amid their recent breakup at the time. "I'm literally on the verge of a mental breakdown,"Kourtney said during the episode. "I've worked so hard to keep this family together, it makes me sad for the kids." But Scott also opened up to her and the family about his own feelings, "It's been a really hard time from like, having all of you guys to having nobody. You forget what happens when you're on a binge. I f--cked up. I made the worst decision I've ever made in my life."
"I Thought I Was Going To Die"
Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashian's have seen first hand Scott Disick's ongoing personal traumas. Back in 2014, during an episode of Kourtney & Khloé Take The Hamptons, Scott faced his demons and headed to rehab. "I thought I was going to die," Scott said during the episode in which he was rushed to the hospital after he "partied all night long." Scott also shared, "I was just scared—my heart was racing, and at the same time the sleeping pills were kicking in and pulling my heart down. I just thought that was gonna be my time."
"I'm Ready To Truly Remedy This Struggle"
In 2015, the KUWTK star once again entered rehab. This time, in Costa Rica at the Rythmia Life Advancement Center. At the time, Scott shared: "I realize my issues are bigger than me and I'm ready to truly remedy this struggle I continue to battle. While I have been unconvinced in the past of treatment and therapy methods, Rythmia's rehab approach puts my worries at ease. The fact that there is a money back guarantee that has never been called upon gives me even more confidence. I am looking forward to starting my therapy and iboga treatment there." Around the same time, Kourtney Kardashian had opened up about Scott's struggles on their show, saying, "This behavior has been going on for years."
"I'm Not Done Working On Myself"
In 2015, Scott opened up about his plans to return to rehab. Speaking to E! News at the time, he shared: "Everybody was under the impression that I was going to Costa Rica for a month for something, but the truth was I was never planning to go for a month, I was planning to go for as long as I went, which was the week, and work on myself, and I'm not done working on myself. And I actually plan to go back to the place because I think it's an amazing place." He added, "It's just sad that people always want to look at the negative side of things when no one really knows the true story. And you know, it is what it is, sometimes it gets in the way but no big deal."
''My Life Is Officially Over, I Just Want It Over''
In 2016, Scott broke down in tears during an emotional conversation with Khloe Kardashian during an episode of KUWTK. During the episode, members from the Kardashian-Jenner clan were hanging out at Kris Jenner's home when Kim Kardashian received a call from Khloe. According to Khloe, Scott told her that his "life is officially over, I just want it over." He also said, "I just can't keep doing this without my family. I'll never f--king meet anybody more beautiful than [Kourtney], and I love her. But she doesn't love me."
"I've Just Been Happy For The First Time In A Long Time"
"I used to always think that when I was drunk the real me came out and I always thought the real me was a bad person," Scott shared with Caitlyn Jenner in early 2016. "And I've realized that, you know, substances make people something else, it's not really who they are. So I've been able to kind of forgive myself for all the things...and now I'm just focusing on actually being me. I've just been happy for the first time in a long time."
"I've Never Apologized To All Of You"
In 2016, Scott apologized to the Kardashian-Jenner family for "letting all of you down and embarrassing you guys." To Kourtney, he said, "I want to be able to be the man that you've always wanted. I could party, I could go out every night, whatever—it's not the life I really want. I know what I want—and may not get it—but I know that I would literally hate myself for the rest of my life If I didn't at least try. And I realize that if I don't make a change now like it'll never be able to be OK and it may not be but I'm damn well gonna try and I wanted you guys to know that and I wanted to see you guys and I just love you all and miss you guys so much you know?"
"I Do Like Sex, But I Am Not An Addict"
In 2017, Disick wanted to set the record straight about his love life and what he referred to as his "gargantuan appetite" for sex on an episode of KUWTK. Speaking to E! News exclusively back in July 2017, he said: "I would say I think it's a little rude that everybody keeps addressing me as a sex addict. I just like sex, but I'm not a sex addict. I said that in a humorous, joking fashion on the show and now I'm getting billed as one, and it's not the case. I do like sex, but I am not an addict."
Cleaning Up His Act
As fans may recall, Disick and Sofia Richie began dating in 2017 and since then, the reality TV star has cleaned up his act. An E! News source previously shared that, "Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn't mind her being around anymore. They know that Scott is in a great place and what kind of an influence Sofia has been on him."
On No Longer Hiding His Struggles From His Children
In 2019, ahead of the premiere of his new reality series Flip It Like Disick, the reality TV star spoke to E! News about how he wants to be honest about his past with his children Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick. "I think definitely years ago there was things that I would never in a million years want my children to see or hear about. But the truth of the matter is now I've gotten to a place where I think that I will tell them all these stories," Disick said. He also added that his children "probably won't even believe how bad of a place I really was in" several years ago. He continued, ""Now, I have a place to actually show them like, 'Listen, this is how disgusting I was at one point. And now, let me teach you and build from here that this is not the life you want to lead.'"
Back In Rehab
