by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Apr. 30, 2020 9:00 AM
Kris Jenner is putting Khloe Kardashian to work!
In this clip from Thursday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Good American founder swings by Kylie Cosmetics, not for a visit, but to work as her momager's assistant. Yep, you read that correctly.
"So, today I'm working for Kris Jenner. I've got my assistant shoes on, I've got my fanny pack, I'm ready to go hands free," Khloe expresses in a confessional. "I'm here to help and make Kris Jenner's life a breeze."
Unsurprisingly, right as Khloe walks through the door, Kris has a number of tasks for her to complete. To kick things off, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch asks True Thompson's mom to assemble Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin promo kits.
However, it doesn't take long for Kris to add several items onto Khloe's to-do list. Regardless, the Revenge Body host declares that she loves "the hustle and bustle" of her new temp job.
"I'm on top of things, I'm just great at it," she tells the KUWTK camera.
Kris' full-time assistant Matthew better watch out!
Next up, Kris orders Khloe to try all the snacks in the office to ensure that they're fresh. Although Khloe didn't expect this type of job, she happily obliges.
"This is a job I can do very well," Khloe quips.
As Kris' demands continue, including a lunch order and a request for Dateline to be recorded, Khloe wonders if her mother is messing with her.
"I don't know if she's just f--king with me, but whatever Kris Jenner wants, she gets," Khloe concludes.
Watch the hilarious work day play out in the clip above.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!
