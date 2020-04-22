Thurs at 8e|5p

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Potential Sperm Donor to Kendall and Kourtney

  • By
    &

by Allison Crist | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Could congratulations eventually be in order for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson?

Perhaps—even if they don't have plans to get back together. In this clip from Thursday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe is discussing the ins and outs of the egg-freezing process, which she's recently begun.

"I've been doing hormone injections for about five days," she tells Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. "And the injection process has been fine. I don't know why I'm like, 'Oh, okay, it's not that bad.'"

Khloe goes on to explain that her doctor thinks she'll have a number of viable eggs, but there are no guarantees. However, if she were to incorporate a sperm donor, that might boost her chances of being able to get pregnant.

"Dr. Huang was saying that the bonus of doing embryos, you get to see, like, what are your stronger embryos, which are healthy, you get to already know all that..." she says.

She continues, "Which, I do have a sperm donor, but..."

Both Kendall and Kourtney cut Khloe off and express their confusion.

Read

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her One Co-Parenting Concern on KUWTK

"You do?" Kourtney responds, while Kendall asks to see a photo.

Khloe then clarifies that she was referring to Tristan.

"I thought you, like, went to a bank," Kendall says, laughing.

Despite Khloe deciding that if she were to use a sperm donor that it'd be Tristan, she explains that she's still considering just freezing her eggs. 

"After my doctor's appointment, I talked to Tristan. Because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that's the smarter choice," she says in a confessional. "But it's weird because Tristan and I, we're not together. I don't know which way to go."

She reveals some of this doubt she's feeling to Kourtney and Kendall.

"He has to sign, like, legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor," Khloe tells her sisters. "But you never know, like, what in three years if I get married to someone? And I'm like, 'You know what, I don't want that.'"

Watch the entire exchange above!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!

Trending Stories

Latest News

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Tristan Will Be Her Sperm Donor

Kourtney Kardashian, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday With Her Cutest Family Photos

Aaron Carter and His Girlfriend Are Expecting a Baby

Jessie James Decker, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jessie James Decker Shuts Down Critics Over Underwear Photo

EComm, Nina Dobrev, Hannah Ann, Tie Dye Loungewear, Collage

Celebs and Influencers Are Obsessed With the Tie-Dye Trend

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel Screening

Work(out) From Home: Brie Larson's Trainer Breaks Down Exercises Fit for a Superhero

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Khloe Kardashian , Tristan Thompson , True Thompson , Kourtney Kardashian , Kendall Jenner , Kids , Family , Pregnancies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.