There's no stopping a determined Kris Jenner.

On tonight's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the momager was on a mission to get Khloe Kardashian back in the dating game after she revealed she hasn't seen anyone since breaking up with Tristan Thompson. Kris' motivation was only further amplified when Khloe (jokingly!) said, "Who knows, maybe I'll never date again."

"Khloe has definitely been through a rough year, and the fact that she says she doesn't wanna date again is sad for me because I want her to live her best life and hope that she'll have another baby one day," Kris told the KUWTK cameras. "And I think it's good to put yourself out there for a little bit in order to figure out what you want and what's meant to be."

Khloe disagreed, explaining in her own confessional that she's more focused on her daughter, True Thompson, along with her self-healing process.

"And I think that should be more empowering and more rewarded rather than frowned upon and like, 'Oh my gosh, is she okay?'" Khloe said. "I'm actually f--king fantastic. I think everyone needs to jump on this bandwagon."